Radio spot production about the Library's Family Game Day on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps recording by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2019 16:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62129
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107554652.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Family Game Day, by Cpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT