    Family Game Day

    Family Game Day

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.20.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Radio spot production about the Library's Family Game Day on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps recording by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)

    

