Palmetto Guardian - Episode 48

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Carl Brown, South Carolina National Guard state safety manager, and U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mari Blanding, South Carolina National Guard safety specialist, about staying safe during the holidays. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews and Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.