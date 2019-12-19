(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 33 The Trakel Family

    Raven Conversations: Episode 33 The Trakel Family

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Continuing on with our family episodes Sara and Joe sit down with the Trakel family, mom Sgt. Maj. Dana Trakel, Operations Sgt Maj with the 96th Aviation Troop Command, and her two sons; WO1 Jarin Trakel, 1-145th Aviation Regiment, and Private 1st Class Tanner Trakel, 168th General Support Aviation Battalion.

    If you have an idea for a future podcast or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2019
    Date Posted: 12.19.2019 10:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62014
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107542288.mp3
    Length: 00:33:35
    Year 2019
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 33 The Trakel Family, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Family
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    Guard Families

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT