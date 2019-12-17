(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 46

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 46

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with John Freemen, South Carolina Military Museum weapons curator, and Heather McPherson, South Carolina Military Museum curator of history, about the Battle of the Bulge museum event. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Sgt. Tim Andrews.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2019
    Date Posted: 12.17.2019 09:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61959
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107533863.mp3
    Length: 00:24:21
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 46, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Podcast
    U.S. Military
    South Carolina National Guard
    Battle of the Bulge
    SC National Guard
    Soldiers
    Military
    U.S. Army
    Army
    National Guard
    SCARNG
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCNG
    Palmetto Guardian
    Military Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT