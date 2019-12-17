Palmetto Guardian - Episode 46

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with John Freemen, South Carolina Military Museum weapons curator, and Heather McPherson, South Carolina Military Museum curator of history, about the Battle of the Bulge museum event. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Sgt. Tim Andrews.