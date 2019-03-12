(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    120th Army vs Navy football game watch party

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.03.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Gaither 

    AFN Rota

    Naval Station Rota is celebrating the 120th Army/Navy football with a watch party at the base drive in movie theater. Service members of all rates and ranks can come together to enjoy food, games, prizes, and another exciting football game.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Army vs Navy football game watch party, by PO2 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ARMYNAVYfootball #ARMYvsNavy #GoNavyBeatArmy #NAVSTARota #Football #MWR #tradition #120th #drivein

