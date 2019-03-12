Naval Station Rota is celebrating the 120th Army/Navy football with a watch party at the base drive in movie theater. Service members of all rates and ranks can come together to enjoy food, games, prizes, and another exciting football game.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2019 04:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61950
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107533305.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 120th Army vs Navy football game watch party, by PO2 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT