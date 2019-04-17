(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FAST Marines visit U.S. Embassy Vilnius for embassy engagement exercise

    FAST Marines visit U.S. Embassy Vilnius for embassy engagement exercise

    VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

    04.17.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Gaither 

    AFN Rota

    Marines assigned to Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) Company Europe visited the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 1st, to conduct an Embassy Engagement Exercise. FAST Company conducted cross training with the Embassy’s local guard force, the Marine Security Guard (MSG) Marines, as well as embassy staff and their families in different fields like self-defense, emergency medical response and surveillance detection. The exercise gave FAST Marines an excellent opportunity to strengthen the relationship and interoperability between U.S. Military and department of State personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2019
    Date Posted: 12.17.2019 03:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61947
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107533281.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: VILNIUS, LT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FAST Marines visit U.S. Embassy Vilnius for embassy engagement exercise, by PO2 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #AFNRota #NAVSTARota #USN #USMC #FASTCompanyEurope #EmbassyEngagment #FAST #Vilnius #Lithuania #Mari

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT