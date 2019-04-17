FAST Marines visit U.S. Embassy Vilnius for embassy engagement exercise

Marines assigned to Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) Company Europe visited the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 1st, to conduct an Embassy Engagement Exercise. FAST Company conducted cross training with the Embassy’s local guard force, the Marine Security Guard (MSG) Marines, as well as embassy staff and their families in different fields like self-defense, emergency medical response and surveillance detection. The exercise gave FAST Marines an excellent opportunity to strengthen the relationship and interoperability between U.S. Military and department of State personnel.