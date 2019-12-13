Episode 14 - On The Horizon Navigating the European and African Theaters

In the 14th episode of “On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters,” Adm. James G. Foggo III, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA), discussed what the U.S. Navy has been doing throughout Europe and Africa over the past year.



He highlighted key events from dual carrier operations, to the ABC submarine embark, to seeing the predictions made in his article “Fourth Battle of the Atlantic,” co-written with Dr. Alarik Fritz in 2016, play out these last few months of 2019.