    MCAS Iwakuni furry friends take photos with Santa Paws (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.06.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jon Sebastian Andrade and Cpl. Jason Kolela

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Army Capt. Colleen Dwyer, a Veterinary Corps Officer with Iwakuni Veterinary Clinic, dresses up as Santa Paws to take photos with pets on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 6, 2019. This is the 3rd year Santa Paws made an appearance in Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2019
    Date Posted: 12.15.2019 21:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:03
    Year 2019
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni furry friends take photos with Santa Paws (Radio), by Cpl Jon Sebastian Andrade and Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    cats
    United States Marine Corps
    pets
    Holiday
    Christmas
    Santa
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    community
    Military
    Marine Corps
    dogs
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Santa Paws
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    photo with Santa

