MCAS Iwakuni furry friends take photos with Santa Paws (Radio)

U.S. Army Capt. Colleen Dwyer, a Veterinary Corps Officer with Iwakuni Veterinary Clinic, dresses up as Santa Paws to take photos with pets on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 6, 2019. This is the 3rd year Santa Paws made an appearance in Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)
12.06.2019
Location:
IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
