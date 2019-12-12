(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Talks - Air Force Weather Operations, it is mission critical

    Tinker Talks - Air Force Weather Operations, it is mission critical

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2019

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Weather Flight Commander, Capt. John Martin takes time out of his buys day to sit down with us and talk about weather operations, it's vitally critical role to the mission and what it takes to become an Air Force forecaster.

    Air Force forecasters help leadership determine flight and base status depending on weather situations. No flight operations occur without a weather briefing to let the pilots and crew know what they can expect when in the air.

    Tinker Air Force Base, located in Oklahoma provides unique challenges for Air Force meteorologists, making this duty station a top choice.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2019
    Date Posted: 12.12.2019 16:53
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - Air Force Weather Operations, it is mission critical, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

