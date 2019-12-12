Tinker Talks - Air Force Weather Operations, it is mission critical

Weather Flight Commander, Capt. John Martin takes time out of his buys day to sit down with us and talk about weather operations, it's vitally critical role to the mission and what it takes to become an Air Force forecaster.



Air Force forecasters help leadership determine flight and base status depending on weather situations. No flight operations occur without a weather briefing to let the pilots and crew know what they can expect when in the air.



Tinker Air Force Base, located in Oklahoma provides unique challenges for Air Force meteorologists, making this duty station a top choice.



