Palmetto Guardian - Episode 45

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mrs. Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office, about dealing with loved ones deployed over the holidays. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Sgt. Tim Andrews.



Behavioral Health contact number: 1-800-681-2558