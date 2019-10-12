Palmetto Guardian - Episode 44

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Capt. Ed Duvall, 263rd Army Air Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jasper Jones, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jerry Boffin, 108th Public Affairs Detachment, about being public affairs specialists, as well as their diverse backgrounds. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.