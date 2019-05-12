(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 43

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 43

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with LaToya Reed, Youth ChalleNGe director, Derrek Pugh, Youth ChalleNGe deputy director, and Alyssa Campbell, Job ChalleNGe director, about the Youth ChalleNGe and Job ChalleNGe programs. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Sgt. Tim Andrews.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2019
    Date Posted: 12.06.2019 18:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61764
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107500716.mp3
    Length: 00:35:53
    Year 2019
    Genre podcast
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 43, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    department of defense
    airmen
    dod
    podcast
    u.s. military
    youth challenge
    soldiers
    military
    u.s. army
    army
    national guard
    scng
    palmetto guardian
    military podcast
    south carolina national gaurd
    sc national gaurd
    job challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT