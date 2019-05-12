Palmetto Guardian - Episode 43

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with LaToya Reed, Youth ChalleNGe director, Derrek Pugh, Youth ChalleNGe deputy director, and Alyssa Campbell, Job ChalleNGe director, about the Youth ChalleNGe and Job ChalleNGe programs. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Sgt. Tim Andrews.