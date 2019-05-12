Raven Conversations - Episode 31: Aleshina Sisters

In this episode Sara and Joe continue the holiday family conversations and sit down with sisters serving in the Washington Army National Guard, Privates 1st Class Maria and Daria Aleshina. The sisters are Russian immigrants who came to the United States as children and enlisted in the Guard on the same day. Daria is also a former Washington Youth Academy Graduate.



