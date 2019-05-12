(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Episode 31: Raven Conversations Aleshina Sisters

    Episode 31: Raven Conversations Aleshina Sisters

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe continue the holiday family conversations and sit down with sisters serving in the Washington Army National Guard, Privates 1st Class Maria and Daria Aleshina. The sisters are Russian immigrants who came to the United States as children and enlisted in the Guard on the same day. Daria is also a former Washington Youth Academy Graduate.

    If you have an idea of something you'd like to hear on the podcast or are interested in co-hosting email us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2019
    Date Posted: 12.05.2019 18:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61760
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107499338.mp3
    Length: 00:30:16
    Year 2019
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 31: Raven Conversations Aleshina Sisters, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    holiday
    family
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT