    CSM Jeffrey Adams speaks about BOSS

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2019

    Audio by Brittany Nelson 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command     

    The command sergeant major of IMCOM ID-Sustainment, CSM Jeffrey Adams, speaks about the better opportunities for single Soldiers program, BOSS.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Jeffrey Adams speaks about BOSS, by Brittany Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

