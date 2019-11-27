Raven Conversations: Episode 30 The Brockmans

In this episode Sara and Joe continue the holiday family conversations and sit down with dual military couple Master Sgt. Naziroh Brockman, Headquarters Washington Air Guard, and Master Sgt. Shay Brockman, Western Air Defense Sector.



If you have an idea of something you'd like to hear on the podcast or are interested in co-hosting email us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil