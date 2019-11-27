(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Episode 30 The Brockmans

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe continue the holiday family conversations and sit down with dual military couple Master Sgt. Naziroh Brockman, Headquarters Washington Air Guard, and Master Sgt. Shay Brockman, Western Air Defense Sector.

    If you have an idea of something you'd like to hear on the podcast or are interested in co-hosting email us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2019
    Date Posted: 11.27.2019 11:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61618
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107480071.mp3
    Length: 00:21:49
    Year 2019
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 30 The Brockmans, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Guard
    family
    Washington National Guard
    dual military
    Washington Air Guard

