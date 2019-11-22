On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Maj. John Cummings, South Carolina National Guard deputy staff judge advocate, about what service members should be aware of with political activities. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Sgt. Tim Andrews.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2019 09:07
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 39, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
