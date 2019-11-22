Palmetto Guardian - Episode 39

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Maj. John Cummings, South Carolina National Guard deputy staff judge advocate, about what service members should be aware of with political activities. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Sgt. Tim Andrews.