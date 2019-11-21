(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Episode 29 Best Friends and Sisters in Arms

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations Sara and Joe sit down with two Specialists from the 1st Cavalry Squadron, 303rd Regiment. They have been best friends since seventh grade and are gearing up for a deployment together in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    If you have any suggestions on topics you'd like to hear in the future or are interested in co-hosting please email us at: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    Date Taken: 11.21.2019
    Date Posted: 11.21.2019 12:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61497
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107460807.mp3
    Length: 00:32:08
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Hometown: LA CENTER, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 30

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 29 Best Friends and Sisters in Arms, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcasts
    family
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    best friends

