Raven Conversations: Episode 29 Best Friends and Sisters in Arms

In this episode of Raven Conversations Sara and Joe sit down with two Specialists from the 1st Cavalry Squadron, 303rd Regiment. They have been best friends since seventh grade and are gearing up for a deployment together in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



If you have any suggestions on topics you'd like to hear in the future or are interested in co-hosting please email us at: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil