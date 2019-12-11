Palmetto Guardian - Episode 36

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Lt. Col. Simon Strickland, 1st Battalion 218th RTI Commander for the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2019 11:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61307
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107429897.mp3
|Length:
|00:49:22
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|21
