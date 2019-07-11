(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Episode 28 Credentialing Assistance

    Raven Conversations: Episode 28 Credentialing Assistance

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Sarah Schmidt from the Washington Army National Guard Education and Incentives office to talk about the new credentialing assistance program. If you are interested in the program and want more information here are some resources:
    https://mil.wa.gov/education
    phone: 253-512-8931
    email us at ng.wa.waarng.list.per-education@mail.mil
    CA Fact sheet: https://mil.wa.gov/asset/5d8e44e100703

    If you have any questions, ideas for a future podcast or are interested in guest hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    Date Taken: 11.07.2019
    Date Posted: 11.07.2019 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:57
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 28 Credentialing Assistance, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Education
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Incentives
    Washington Army National Guard
    Credentialing Assistance

