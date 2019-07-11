Raven Conversations: Episode 28 Credentialing Assistance

In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Sarah Schmidt from the Washington Army National Guard Education and Incentives office to talk about the new credentialing assistance program. If you are interested in the program and want more information here are some resources:

https://mil.wa.gov/education

phone: 253-512-8931

email us at ng.wa.waarng.list.per-education@mail.mil

CA Fact sheet: https://mil.wa.gov/asset/5d8e44e100703



If you have any questions, ideas for a future podcast or are interested in guest hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil