    Capt. Lindsey Heisler

    Capt. Lindsey Heisler

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2019

    Audio by Kyle Soard 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Capt. Lindsey Heisler talks to a Fox Online News reporter about playing soccer for West Point, joining the Army and an Apache crew who then received an award for their efforts in combat.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2019
    Date Posted: 11.01.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61191
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107398038.mp3
    Length: 00:10:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Lindsey Heisler, by Kyle Soard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soccer
    Apache
    Lindsey Heisler
    Fox Online

