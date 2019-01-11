Capt. Lindsey Heisler talks to a Fox Online News reporter about playing soccer for West Point, joining the Army and an Apache crew who then received an award for their efforts in combat.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2019 17:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61191
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107398038.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:51
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Capt. Lindsey Heisler, by Kyle Soard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT