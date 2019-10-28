(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 33

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Cox, South Carolina National Guard aviation recruiter. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2019
    Date Posted: 11.01.2019 08:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:51:12
