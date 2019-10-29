Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron welcomed families to their Haunted Hallway on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Oct. 29th, 2019. The hallway is designed to bring the community together to celebrate Halloween as a squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2019 01:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61133
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107395073.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters, Headquarters Squadron hosts Haunted Hallway (Radio), by PFC Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT