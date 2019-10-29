MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters, Headquarters Squadron hosts Haunted Hallway (Radio)

Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron welcomed families to their Haunted Hallway on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Oct. 29th, 2019. The hallway is designed to bring the community together to celebrate Halloween as a squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)