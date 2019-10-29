On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mr. Sporty King, a Yellow Ribbon cadre speaker. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Sgt. Tim Andrews.
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 32, by SGT David Erskine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
