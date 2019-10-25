Raven Conversations: Episode 27 Faultline

In this episode Sara sits down with an all Washington Army National Guard member band, “Faultline." The members are:

MAJ Adam Hanisch - rhythm / lead guitar

CW3 Stuart Welborn - lead / rhythm guitar

1SG Laszlo Cosorus - bass guitar

SSG Christopher Coutsouridis - drums

SPC AJ Pickard - vocals







Links:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/faultlinecoverband/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFCXbM1sU_zM0SPjhWoefXQ





If you'd like more information, have an idea for an upcoming episode or would like to co-host please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil