    Raven Conversations: Episode 27 Faultline

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara sits down with an all Washington Army National Guard member band, “Faultline." The members are:
    MAJ Adam Hanisch - rhythm / lead guitar
    CW3 Stuart Welborn - lead / rhythm guitar
    1SG Laszlo Cosorus - bass guitar
    SSG Christopher Coutsouridis - drums
    SPC AJ Pickard - vocals



    Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/pg/faultlinecoverband/
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFCXbM1sU_zM0SPjhWoefXQ


    If you'd like more information, have an idea for an upcoming episode or would like to co-host please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 27 Faultline, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    family
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard

