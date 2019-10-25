In this episode Sara sits down with an all Washington Army National Guard member band, “Faultline." The members are:
MAJ Adam Hanisch - rhythm / lead guitar
CW3 Stuart Welborn - lead / rhythm guitar
1SG Laszlo Cosorus - bass guitar
SSG Christopher Coutsouridis - drums
SPC AJ Pickard - vocals
Links:
https://www.facebook.com/pg/faultlinecoverband/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFCXbM1sU_zM0SPjhWoefXQ
If you'd like more information, have an idea for an upcoming episode or would like to co-host please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 27 Faultline, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
