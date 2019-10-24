On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Allen, 51st Military Police Battalion victim advocate. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2019 08:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61066
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107371771.mp3
|Length:
|00:49:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 31, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT