A special Smoking cessation podcast, produced by Winn Army Community Hospital interviews health providers about the hazards of smoking and using e-cigarettes/vaping, and offers resources to help quit. (Produced by Winn Army Community Hospital)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2019 09:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61047
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107368419.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Artist
|Theron Warren
|Composer
|Winn Army Community Hospital Public Affairs
|Conductor
|Zach Rehnstrom
|Album
|The Marne Report
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Marne Report Podcast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT