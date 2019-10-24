(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Marne Report Podcast

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2019

    A special Smoking cessation podcast, produced by Winn Army Community Hospital interviews health providers about the hazards of smoking and using e-cigarettes/vaping, and offers resources to help quit. (Produced by Winn Army Community Hospital)

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    Vape

    The Marne Report Podcast