The Marne Report's Leaders and Legacy, Volume 1 is the installation's first PODCAST. It contains an interview with the Fort Stewart Garrison Commander, Col. Bryan Logan, Aug. 20, 2019 on Fort Stewart.
The interview includes an introduction to the new garrison commander who attributes the success of the installation in earning the Army Community of Excellence Award for an unprecedented seven times through military and community teamwork.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2019 11:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59522
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107154362.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Artist
|Col. Bryan Logan
|Composer
|Addison Cruver, Pfc. Jose Escamilla
|Conductor
|Pat Young
|Album
|The Marne Report
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|Vo
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|PODCAST
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Marne Report Volume 1, by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT