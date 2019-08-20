(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Marne Report Volume 1

    The Marne Report Volume 1

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2019

    Audio by Patrick Young 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The Marne Report's Leaders and Legacy, Volume 1 is the installation's first PODCAST. It contains an interview with the Fort Stewart Garrison Commander, Col. Bryan Logan, Aug. 20, 2019 on Fort Stewart.

    The interview includes an introduction to the new garrison commander who attributes the success of the installation in earning the Army Community of Excellence Award for an unprecedented seven times through military and community teamwork.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2019
    Date Posted: 08.23.2019 11:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59522
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107154362.mp3
    Length: 00:06:37
    Artist Col. Bryan Logan
    Composer Addison Cruver, Pfc. Jose Escamilla
    Conductor Pat Young
    Album The Marne Report
    Track # 1
    Disc # Vo
    Year 2019
    Genre PODCAST
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report Volume 1, by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    IMCOM
    AMC
    3rd ID
    Army Communities of Excellence
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    The Marne Report Volume 1