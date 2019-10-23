(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Talks - We talk partnership and training with a member of the Royal Australian Air Force

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2019

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Tinker Talks. This is a podcast that discusses happenings behind the fence of one of the Air Force's largest bases.

    This month, we have a guest host on the show. 2d Lt. Ashlyn Paulson recently deployed with the 552 Air Control Wing for training missions around the globe. During a stop in Australia, she was able to sit down for a conversation with Flight Lieutenant Ryan Anderson, a flight Capt. aboard an Australian E7A Wedgetail.

    They discuss similarities and differences between the two aircraft and how critical training together has become.

    Enjoy this rare opportunity to gain insight about our partnership with a long-time ally.

    Please make sure to follow us on our social media sites: Facebook and Instagram @Tinker Air Force Base and Twitter @Team_Tinker. Also check out our web page at www.tinker.af.mil

    Date Taken: 10.23.2019
    Date Posted: 10.23.2019 15:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61026
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107365425.mp3
    Length: 00:11:23
    Year 2019
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - We talk partnership and training with a member of the Royal Australian Air Force, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Air Force Materiel Command

