Tinker Talks - We talk partnership and training with a member of the Royal Australian Air Force

Welcome to Tinker Talks. This is a podcast that discusses happenings behind the fence of one of the Air Force's largest bases.



This month, we have a guest host on the show. 2d Lt. Ashlyn Paulson recently deployed with the 552 Air Control Wing for training missions around the globe. During a stop in Australia, she was able to sit down for a conversation with Flight Lieutenant Ryan Anderson, a flight Capt. aboard an Australian E7A Wedgetail.



They discuss similarities and differences between the two aircraft and how critical training together has become.



Enjoy this rare opportunity to gain insight about our partnership with a long-time ally.



