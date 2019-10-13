MCCS Iwakuni Semper Fit, Special Olympics Japan hosts Special Olympics (Radio)

Marine Corps Community Services Semper Fit and Special Olympics Japan hosted their annual Special Olympics competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on October 13th, 2019. The purpose of the Special Olympics is to bring the athletes of the Iwakuni and Hiroshima community together. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by LCpl Nathan Mitchell)