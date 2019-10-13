(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCCS Iwakuni Semper Fit, Special Olympics Japan hosts Special Olympics (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.13.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Community Services Semper Fit and Special Olympics Japan hosted their annual Special Olympics competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on October 13th, 2019. The purpose of the Special Olympics is to bring the athletes of the Iwakuni and Hiroshima community together. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by LCpl Nathan Mitchell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCCS Iwakuni Semper Fit, Special Olympics Japan hosts Special Olympics (Radio), by LCpl Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

