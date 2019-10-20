Residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and the local Japanese marched in the 63rd annual Iwakuni Matsuri Parade Oct. 20, 2019. The festival was held at downtown Iwakuni in celebration of the fall harvest. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2019 03:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61021
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107362660.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|HAMPSHIRE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iwakuni community celebrates annual Iwakuni Parade (Radio), by PFC Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT