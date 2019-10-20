(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni community celebrates annual Iwakuni Parade (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.20.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and the local Japanese marched in the 63rd annual Iwakuni Matsuri Parade Oct. 20, 2019. The festival was held at downtown Iwakuni in celebration of the fall harvest. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    This work, Iwakuni community celebrates annual Iwakuni Parade (Radio), by PFC Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

