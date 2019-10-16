(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: Bahrain SPCA Volunteering

    BAHRAIN

    10.16.2019

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 16, 2019) NSA Bahrain's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) supported a volunteer event at the Bahrain Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Bahrain SPCA Volunteering, by SA Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Bahrain

    Bahrain Beat: Bahrain SPCA Volunteering