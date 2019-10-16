Bahrain Beat: Bahrain SPCA Volunteering

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 16, 2019) NSA Bahrain's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) supported a volunteer event at the Bahrain Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.