    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 29

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ret, Don Sornson about his transition into retirement. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Sgt. Tim Andrews.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2019
    Date Posted: 10.18.2019 09:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:46:49
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 29, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 29