On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ret, Don Sornson about his transition into retirement. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Sgt. Tim Andrews.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2019 09:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60955
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107347828.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:49
|Conductor
|David L Erskine
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 29, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT