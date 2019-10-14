Palmetto Guardian - Episode 28

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Master Sgt. Cathy Shaw the Senior Enlisted adviser for Counter Drug and Lt. Col. Brian Jezewski the Coordinator for Counter Drug. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Sgt. Tim Andrews.