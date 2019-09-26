(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Army Soldiers, Army National Guardsmen depart MCAS Iwakuni (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.26.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio news story of U.S. Army Soldiers and National Guardsmen depart Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni's harbor after an exercise September 26, 2019. The exercise is intended to increase unit readiness and further cooperation with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2019
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    US Army Soldiers, Army National Guardsmen depart MCAS Iwakuni (Radio)