    MCAS Iwakuni residents experience Japanese culture at Tsuzu Elementary school (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.28.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio news story of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni residents visit Tsuzu elementary school at Iwakuni, Japan Sep. 28, 2019. Marine Corps Community Services' Cultural Adaptation provides trips for the air station community to interact with local community and experience Japanese culture. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2019
    Date Posted: 10.10.2019 20:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60873
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107329194.mp3
    Length: 00:01:13
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni residents experience Japanese culture at Tsuzu Elementary school (Radio), by LCpl Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

