Raven Conversations: Episode 26 TACPs

Sara sits down with Maj. Jimmy McInerney and MSgt. Justin Murner from the 111th Air Support Operations Squadron to talk about the mission of the Tactical Air Control Party, the new designation of the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and how the Air Force is enhancing their Airmen's ability to perform.



If you are interested in learning more about the the two ASOS units in the Washington National Guard check out some stories here: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/194WG



If there is something you would like to hear on the podcast, or if you are interested in co-hosting, please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil