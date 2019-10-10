(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: Episode 26 TACPs

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Sara sits down with Maj. Jimmy McInerney and MSgt. Justin Murner from the 111th Air Support Operations Squadron to talk about the mission of the Tactical Air Control Party, the new designation of the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and how the Air Force is enhancing their Airmen's ability to perform.

    If you are interested in learning more about the the two ASOS units in the Washington National Guard check out some stories here: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/194WG

    If there is something you would like to hear on the podcast, or if you are interested in co-hosting, please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2019
    Date Posted: 10.10.2019 15:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60862
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107327926.mp3
    Length: 00:33:26
    Year 2019
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 26 TACPs, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    TACP
    Air Force
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Air Support Operations Squadron
    111th ASOS
    Washington Air Guard

    Raven Conversations: Episode 26 TACPs