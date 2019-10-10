On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Ken Braddock, Chief of Staff of State Operations for South Carolina Military Department. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Capt. Jessica Donnelly.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2019 08:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60845
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107326013.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:28
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Palmetto Guardian Episode 27, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT