(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 27

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 27

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Ken Braddock, Chief of Staff of State Operations for South Carolina Military Department. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Capt. Jessica Donnelly.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2019
    Date Posted: 10.10.2019 08:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60845
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107326013.mp3
    Length: 00:25:28
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian Episode 27, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Operations
    South Carolina
    Podcast
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SC National Guard
    Military
    US Army
    National Guard
    SCNG
    South Carolina Military Department
    Palmetto Guardian
    Military Podcast
    State Operations
    US Army Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 27