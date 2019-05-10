(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwakuni community comes together for Iwacon (Radio)

    Iwakuni community comes together for Iwacon (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.05.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio news story of Americans and Japanese attend the 2nd Iwakuni Comic Convention, or Iwacon, at Atago Hills' Lotus Cultural Center Iwakuni, Japan Oct. 5, 2019. Iwacon is a two-day convention hosted by Marine Corps Community Services. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2019
    Date Posted: 10.10.2019 20:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60838
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107325418.mp3
    Length: 00:00:54
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni community comes together for Iwacon (Radio), by PFC Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    convention
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    contest
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    artists
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    games
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    cosplay
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    pop culture
    voice actors
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Iwacon
    nerds

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Iwakuni community comes together for Iwacon (Radio)