    Palmetto Guardian Episode 26

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Russ Vickery, South Carolina National Guard state command sergeant major, about the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB). The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2019
    Date Posted: 10.09.2019 09:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60814
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107322085.mp3
    Length: 00:52:55
    Conductor David L Erskine
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian Episode 26, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 26