Palmetto Guardian Episode 26

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Russ Vickery, South Carolina National Guard state command sergeant major, about the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB). The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.