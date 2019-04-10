Tinker Talks_Veteran volunteers - they served and continue serving today

This month we discuss a program that generates little conversation but plays a vital role to our mission success here at Tinker Air Force Base. They are the retired veteran volunteers.



They are seen in the pharmacy or in the I.D. Card Office day in and day out, smiling, helping, serving.



This week we are joined by Chief MSgt. (Ret.) Lorraine Caddy, the retiree activities office director. She herself has been serving in one form or another for more than 60 years. She discusses her active duty career, her role as a volunteer and director and how vital our retiree volunteers are to the mission.



She also discusses Retiree Appreciation Day which is November 2 this year. This is a way to let the retirees know that they are still part of the military and see how much they are appreciated. The next time you see one of the many retiree volunteers



Remember to say hi and thank one of the many retired veteran volunteers the next time you see them.



