Palmetto Guardian - Episode 24

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Sgt. Maj. William Kyzer, the state G1 Sgt. Maj. and Master Sgt. Donald Black, the state enlisted promotion systems manager about enlisted promotions . The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey.