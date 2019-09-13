An Inside Iwakuni radio newscast of U.S. Marines and Sailors participating in a 9-11 stair climb in memorial of fallen first responders during the 9-11 terrorist attacks. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families in and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2019 03:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60591
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107287764.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|HAVERSTRAW, NY, US
|Hometown:
|MASSAPEQUA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni ARFF hosts 5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (Inside Iwakuni), by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
