MCAS Iwakuni ARFF hosts 5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (Inside Iwakuni)

An Inside Iwakuni radio newscast of U.S. Marines and Sailors participating in a 9-11 stair climb in memorial of fallen first responders during the 9-11 terrorist attacks. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families in and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)