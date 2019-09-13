(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni ARFF hosts 5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (Inside Iwakuni)

    MCAS Iwakuni ARFF hosts 5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (Inside Iwakuni)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.13.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    AFN Iwakuni

    An Inside Iwakuni radio newscast of U.S. Marines and Sailors participating in a 9-11 stair climb in memorial of fallen first responders during the 9-11 terrorist attacks. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families in and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2019
    Date Posted: 09.30.2019 03:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
