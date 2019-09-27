(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 25 Washington National Guard Youth Council

    Raven Conversations: Episode 25 Washington National Guard Youth Council

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2019

    Audio by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara sits down with members from the Washington National Guard's Youth Council to talk about how the Child and Youth Services program is making a difference.

    The Washington National Guard Child & Youth Services mission is to positively impact Soldier and Family readiness, resilience, retention and quality of life by providing secure, timely, flexible, and high-quality youth development opportunities and resources which promote the overall well-being of National Guard children and youth. Child and Youth Services is available for school age eligible dependents of National Guard Service member’s ages 6-18 years old.

    If you would like more information please contact the Youth Program Coordinators
    Lead Child & Youth Program Coordinator: office 253-512-7985, cell 253-548-4942
    Child & Youth Program Coordinator: office 253-512-1356, cell 253-464-9392

    If you have an idea for a future episode or are interested in guest hosting please email: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2019
    Date Posted: 09.27.2019 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60570
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107282358.mp3
    Length: 00:25:29
    Year 2019
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 25 Washington National Guard Youth Council, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Washington National Guard
    Child and Youth Services
    Youth Council
    CYS
    WANGY
    Washington National Guard Child and Youth Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Raven Conversations: Episode 25 Washington National Guard Youth Council