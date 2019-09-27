Raven Conversations: Episode 25 Washington National Guard Youth Council

In this episode Sara sits down with members from the Washington National Guard's Youth Council to talk about how the Child and Youth Services program is making a difference.



The Washington National Guard Child & Youth Services mission is to positively impact Soldier and Family readiness, resilience, retention and quality of life by providing secure, timely, flexible, and high-quality youth development opportunities and resources which promote the overall well-being of National Guard children and youth. Child and Youth Services is available for school age eligible dependents of National Guard Service member’s ages 6-18 years old.



If you would like more information please contact the Youth Program Coordinators

Lead Child & Youth Program Coordinator: office 253-512-7985, cell 253-548-4942

Child & Youth Program Coordinator: office 253-512-1356, cell 253-464-9392



If you have an idea for a future episode or are interested in guest hosting please email: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil