In this episode Sara sits down with members from the Washington National Guard's Youth Council to talk about how the Child and Youth Services program is making a difference.
The Washington National Guard Child & Youth Services mission is to positively impact Soldier and Family readiness, resilience, retention and quality of life by providing secure, timely, flexible, and high-quality youth development opportunities and resources which promote the overall well-being of National Guard children and youth. Child and Youth Services is available for school age eligible dependents of National Guard Service member’s ages 6-18 years old.
If you would like more information please contact the Youth Program Coordinators
Lead Child & Youth Program Coordinator: office 253-512-7985, cell 253-548-4942
Child & Youth Program Coordinator: office 253-512-1356, cell 253-464-9392
If you have an idea for a future episode or are interested in guest hosting please email: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2019 15:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60570
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107282358.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:29
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 25 Washington National Guard Youth Council, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
