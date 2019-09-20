Americans, Japanese compete together in 32nd Annual MCAS Iwakuni Triathlon (Inside Iwakuni Radio News)

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni residents and Japanese locals competed in MCAS Iwakuni’s 32nd Annual Triathlon Sept. 15, 2019. The triathlon consisted of a one kilometer swim, followed by a 23K bike course, and an 8K run both on and off base. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw)