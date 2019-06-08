MCAS Iwakuni Religious Program Specialist (Radio)

A radio news story of U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Berg on what he does as an "RP" on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families in and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Debra Daco)