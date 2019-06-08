(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni Religious Program Specialist (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni Religious Program Specialist (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.06.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio news story of U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Berg on what he does as an "RP" on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families in and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Debra Daco)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2019
    Date Posted: 09.24.2019 02:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60439
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107263468.mp3
    Length: 00:01:25
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Religious Program Specialist (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Chaplain’s assistant
    Iwakuni
    Religious Program Specialist
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    RP
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    RP3
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Iwakuni Chapel

    MCAS Iwakuni Religious Program Specialist (Radio)