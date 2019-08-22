Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni service members bid farewell to Col. Richard Fuerst as he relinquishes his responsibilities to incoming Commanding Officer Col. Frederick L. Lewis Jr. August 22, 2019. This is the second time Col. Lewis has been in command at MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jennifer Gay)
This work, MCAS Iwakuni welcomes new commanding officer (Inside Iwakuni Radio News), by Cpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
