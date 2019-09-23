Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness Month Live Radio Show

Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, a radio disc jockey, with American Forces Network Iwakuni, performs a live radio show about Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness Month during Power 1575 the Eagle's PM Powerplay at AFN Iwakuni, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, from 2-3 p.m. September 23, 2019. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)