Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness Month Live Radio Show

Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, a radio disc jockey, with American Forces Network Iwakuni, performs a live radio show about Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness Month during Power 1575 the Eagle's PM Powerplay at AFN Iwakuni, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, from 2-3 p.m. September 23, 2019. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)
|09.23.2019
|09.24.2019 00:08
|Newscasts
|60425
|1909/DOD_107258462.mp3
|00:09:57
|2019
|Blues
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|1
|0
|0
|0
