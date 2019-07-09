Iwakuni Expo Radio Remote

Sgt. Sara Abrego hosted the live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast highlighting the Iwakuni Expo at American Forces Network Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, September 7, 2019. The Iwakuni Expo provides U.S. service members, families and civilians with information and resources available to them on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Sgt. Sara Abrego)