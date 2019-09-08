(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Driving through Housing Radio Spot

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.09.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Radio spot production to promote safe driving through the housing areas of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. American Forces Network Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2019
    Date Posted: 09.23.2019 00:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60332
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107257715.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driving through Housing Radio Spot, by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Safety
    Housing
    Speeding
    Driving

    Driving through Housing Radio Spot