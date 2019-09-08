Radio spot production to promote safe driving through the housing areas of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. American Forces Network Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)
|08.09.2019
|09.23.2019 00:56
|Newscasts
|60332
|1909/DOD_107257715.mp3
|00:00:30
|2019
|Blues
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, Driving through Housing Radio Spot, by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
